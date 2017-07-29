Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Scores twice Friday

Choo went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and two runs in Friday's 8-2 win over the Orioles.

Choo has gone hitless over his last two starts, but thanks to four walks over that span has been able to produce three runs. As has been the case throughout his tenure with the Rangers, Choo is a much better asset in OBP leagues that in standard formats, though he still brings value in traditional 5x5 settings due to his good production in the couting stats.