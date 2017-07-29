Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Scores two runs Friday
Choo went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and two runs in Friday's 8-2 win over the Orioles.
Choo has gone hitless over his last two starts, but thanks to walking four times during those contests, he's been able to produce three runs. As has been the case throughout his tenure with the Rangers, Choo is a much better asset in OBP leagues rather than in formats where average is a category, though he still brings value in traditional 5x5 settings due to his strong production in the couting stats categories.
