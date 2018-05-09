Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Scoring change drops average, RBI
Choo's batting average and RBI total dropped Tuesday when MLB scorers changed an April 28 at-bat from a double to a two-base error, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The scoring change meant a slight drop in batting average and two fewer RBI for Choo. He regained some of those losses Tuesday, when he want 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in a loss to the Tigers.
