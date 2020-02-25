Play

Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Scratched with side tightness

Choo was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals due to side tightness.

The Rangers are calling Choo's removal precautionary, so it doesn't seem as though his readiness for Opening Day will be threatened. The veteran underwent shoulder surgery in October, though the side issue doesn't appear to be related to that procedure.

