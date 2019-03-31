Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Sits against second southpaw

Choo will be on the bench for the second time in three games Sunday against the Cubs.

Cole Hamels represents the second lefty the Rangers have faced in the first three games of the year, so Choo will again find himself benched in favor of Hunter Pence. The pair appears to be locked into a platoon at the designated hitter spot.

More News
Our Latest Stories