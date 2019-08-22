Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Sits against southpaw

Choo is out of the starting lineup Thursday against the White Sox.

Nick Solak will start as the designated hitter and bat sixth against left-hander Ross Detwiler. Choo is 7-for-23 with a home run, three RBI and four walks during his past five starts. The veteran outfielder is slashing only .207/.297/.364 in 138 plate appearances against southpaws.

