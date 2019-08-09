Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Sitting in NL park

Choo is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Milwaukee.

The Rangers are on the road in a National League park this weekend, and Choo will be the odd man out for the series opener. The 37-year-old is slashing .230/.337/.425 with five home runs in 24 games since the All-Star break.

