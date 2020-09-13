site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-shin-soo-choo-slow-to-recover | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Slow to recover
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Choo has been slow to recover from his hand injury, according to manager Chris Woodward, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
With just two weeks left in the regular season, it's looking possible that we've seen the last of Choo in 2020. He landed on the injured list earlier this week with a sprained right hand.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read