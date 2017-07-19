Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Smacks leadoff homer in blowout loss
Choo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 12-1 loss to the Orioles.
Choo hit his 23rd career leadoff home run to give his team an early edge, but that was the Rangers' lone highlight of the night. While starting pitcher Tyson Ross squandered any chance of the Rangers ending their losing skid by giving up six runs in the bottom half of the inning, Texas' offensive struggles of late could prompt manager Jeff Banister to explore shaking up his lineup in the near future. Choo won't necessarily be immune to any lineup tinkering, as he's slashing an awful .204/.273/.306 in July.
