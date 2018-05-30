Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Smacks ninth homer in win
Choo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, two walks and three strikeouts in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.
It was a bit of a mixed bag for Choo, as the three strikeouts matched a season-high but he also reached base three times to extend his streak of reaching base safely to 16 straight. The 35-year-old has now gone deep in three of his last five games, giving him nine homers and 24 RBI to go along with a .261/.367/.436 slash line.
