Choo started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies.
Choo is normally the Rangers' designated hitter, but manager Chris Woodward wanted to get Willy Calhoun into the game. Calhoun had been nursing a sore hip the last two weeks, and the manager wanted to get him action without exposing him to the field.
