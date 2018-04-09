Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Stays hot in loss Sunday

Choo went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Choo is racing out of the gate, slashing .325/.386/.625 with three home runs, three doubles, six RBI and four multi-hit games through 10 contests. Those numbers aren't sustainable, but as the Rangers' temporary leadoff hitter, Choo's getting increased plate appearances. Fantasy owners should take advantage of his heat.