Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Steals another base in win

Choo went 1-for-2 with two runs scored, three walks and a stolen base in the Rangers' 6-1 win over the Yankees on Sunday.

Choo stole yet another base in the first inning and later came in to score on a wild pitch by Chad Green. He was able to then score once again in the third inning on a pickoff error by Masahiro Tanaka. The veteran outfielder had a productive season as he set a career-high in home runs with 24 and stole 15 bases which were the most he's had in a season since 2013. Whether it's for the Rangers or another organization, Choo showed that he still has plenty of life left in him to contribute next season and beyond.

