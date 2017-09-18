Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Strikes out three times Sunday
Choo went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Angels.
Choo was far from the only Rangers hitter to struggle with making contact Sunday, as Angels pitchers struck out 15 of the 35 batters they faced on the afternoon. That being said, Choo has still been lagging offensively over the last five contests, managing only three hits in 17 at-bats while scoring one run and driving in two. The brief skid won't result in Choo's removal from an everyday role, however, so fantasy owners who have been depending on him all season should continue to deploy him as normal.
