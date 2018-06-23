Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Strokes 14th homer

Choo went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, two runs and three RBI in the Rangers' 8-1 win over the Twins on Friday.

Choo kept his recent hot streak rolling in this contest, smacking his 14th long ball of the season with a fifth-inning shot off Twins starter Fernando Romero. He's having a ridiculous month of June, with his .333/.463/.591 slash line in 66 at-bats bringing his OPS on the season up to .870. As he has demonstrated throughout his career, Choo's patient approach also makes him a huge asset in on-base percentage, as the excellent .391 mark he's currently posting is actually better than his career number of .379.