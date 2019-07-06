Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Swats 13th homer
Choo went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in a 15-6 loss to the Twins on Friday.
The homer was his first since June 16, with Choo managing a tepid .259/.333/.345 during his 15-game power drought. On the season, the 36-year-old has gone yard 13 times in 82 games, and his .859 OPS would be his best mark since 2013.
