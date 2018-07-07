Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Swats 17th homer
Choo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Tigers.
He led off the game with his 17th homer of the year, but Jordan Zimmermann and Joe Jimenez combined to shut down the Rangers the rest of the way. Choo has now reached base safely in an incredible 45 straight games, hitting .339 over that stretch with a .469 OBP, 12 home runs, 27 RBI and 29 runs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...