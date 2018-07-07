Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Swats 17th homer

Choo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Tigers.

He led off the game with his 17th homer of the year, but Jordan Zimmermann and Joe Jimenez combined to shut down the Rangers the rest of the way. Choo has now reached base safely in an incredible 45 straight games, hitting .339 over that stretch with a .469 OBP, 12 home runs, 27 RBI and 29 runs.

