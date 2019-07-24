Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Swats leadoff home run

Choo went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's victory over Seattle.

Choo led off the game with a first-pitch homer to left field, his sixth leadoff blast of the season. The 37-year-old has enjoyed a strong July, hitting .303 (20-for-66) with five homers and 11 runs scored. For the season, he is slashing .283/.379/.499 with 17 home runs, 41 RBI and eight stolen bases in 419 plate appearances.

