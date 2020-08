Choo went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the A's.

Making his first start since Aug. 19, Choo began the home half of the first inning with a strikeout, but he then singled and stole second base in the third. It good to see Choo active on the basepaths after oblique and calf issues interrupted his season. Choo still has a lot of work to do to improve his slash line; hopefully the worst of his injury issues are behind him.