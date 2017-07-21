Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Swipes ninth base

Choo went 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBI, a stolen base and a run during Thursday's loss to Baltimore.

Choo's greatest fantasy asset is his ability to move the needle across all categories, and that was on full display Thursday. The veteran sports a respectable .252/.365/.408 slash line with 13 homers, 46 RBI, nine steals and 51 runs. Hitting in the top third of the Texas lineup also projects to help him remain a serviceable supporting piece in the majority of virtual settings.

