Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Takes seat Sunday
Choo is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.
The veteran will receive a routine rest after starting the past three days, allowing Adrian Beltre to get a day out of the field to serve as the club's designated hitter. Though Choo routinely lead off for the Rangers last season before giving way to Delino DeShields late in the campaign, it doesn't look like Choo will get another look atop the lineup after DeShields was moved to the disabled list Saturday following surgery to repair a broken left hand. Instead, the Rangers appear set to proceed with shortstop Elvis Andrus as their new table setter.
More News
