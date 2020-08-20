site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-shin-soo-choo-takes-seat-thursday-751343 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Takes seat Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Choo isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Padres.
Choo has gone just 1-for-15 with a walk and four strikeouts over the past four games, so he'll get a day off Thursday. Derek Dietrich will take over as the designated hitter.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read