Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Tallies two hits Wednesday
Choo went 2-for-4 with a run and RBI in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Mariners.
Choo stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and came close to delivering the Rangers' second grand slam of the night, but he was forced to settle for a sacrifice fly after Mariners center fielder Guillermo Heredia robbed him at the wall. Though he missed out on a bigger night, Choo's two-hit performance spelled an end to a 3-for-20 slump over the previous six contests.
More News
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Strikes out three times Sunday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Drives in two Monday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Scores twice Friday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Heads to bench for Game 2•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Hits bench vs. left-hander•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...