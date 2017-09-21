Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Tallies two hits Wednesday

Choo went 2-for-4 with a run and RBI in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Mariners.

Choo stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and came close to delivering the Rangers' second grand slam of the night, but he was forced to settle for a sacrifice fly after Mariners center fielder Guillermo Heredia robbed him at the wall. Though he missed out on a bigger night, Choo's two-hit performance spelled an end to a 3-for-20 slump over the previous six contests.