Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Ties career high with 22nd homer

Choo went 1-for-2 with a home run, two walks, two RBI and two runs in Friday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

The long ball -- which was Choo's career high-tying 22nd of the season -- was only his second hit in his last 15 at-bats. Choo is struggling to the finish line with a .244 average and .293 on-base percentage in September, but he'll still be worth keeping active in the Rangers' final two games if he's in the lineup. Due to his presence near the top of the order and ability to draw a walk, Choo is always a threat to put runs up for fantasy owners even amid slumps.