Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Ties career high with 22nd homer
Choo went 1-for-2 with a home run, two walks, two RBI and two runs in Friday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.
The long ball -- which was Choo's career high-tying 22nd of the season -- was only his second hit in his last 15 at-bats. Choo is struggling to the finish line with a .244 average and .293 on-base percentage in September, but he'll still be worth keeping active in the Rangers' final two games if he's in the lineup. Due to his presence near the top of the order and ability to draw a walk, Choo is always a threat to put runs up for fantasy owners even amid slumps.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...