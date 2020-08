Choo (calf) is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Mariners.

Saturday's absence will be Choo's third consecutive missed game as the 38-year old veteran continues to battle with a calf issue. Choo has reportedly been battling through some minor injuries throughout the season and manager Chris Woodward believes a little time off would do Choo justice in the long run. With Choo out again, Rob Refsnyder will draw the start as the designated hitter.