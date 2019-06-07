Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Undergoes MRI

Choo underwent an MRI on Friday due to lingering soreness on his hand, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Choo sits for the second straight game Friday against Oakland after getting hit by a pitch in his hand Wednesday. Manager Chris Woodward doesn't expect him to require a trip to the injured list, though the MRI should be able to answer that question more conclusively.

