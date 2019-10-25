Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Undergoes shoulder surgery

Choo recently underwent surgery on his left shoulder, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The exact nature of the procedure is not yet clear, though Choo described the procedure as minor. He expects to be fully recovered in six to eight weeks, giving him plenty of time to be ready for the start of spring training. It doesn't sound like there's cause for major concern for Choo's 2020 campaign, though adding injury risk to a player as he heads into his age-37 season isn't exactly a positive.

