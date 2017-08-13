Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Walks three times in victory

Choo went 1-for-2 with three walks and two runs in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Astros.

Long lauded for his discerning eye at the plate, Choo has been even more disciplined than usual of late, turning in a 6:2 BB:K over his last three starts. Choo has upped his on-base percentage to .371 for the season, though he's had less of an impact in standard 5x5 formats, where a .255 batting average depresses his overall value.