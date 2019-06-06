Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: X-rays negative after HBP
Choo was diagnosed with a bruised hand after X-rays game back negative following Wednesday's extra-inning win over Baltimore, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Choo was hit by a pitch on the hand during the 12th inning but appears to have avoided a serious injury. The 36-year-old did not exit the contest, though Delino DeShields ended the game with a walkoff single in the next at-bat. According to Grant, Choo's hand is fairly swollen so it wouldn't be surprising to see him receive the day off Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...