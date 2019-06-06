Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: X-rays negative after HBP

Choo was diagnosed with a bruised hand after X-rays game back negative following Wednesday's extra-inning win over Baltimore, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Choo was hit by a pitch on the hand during the 12th inning but appears to have avoided a serious injury. The 36-year-old did not exit the contest, though Delino DeShields ended the game with a walkoff single in the next at-bat. According to Grant, Choo's hand is fairly swollen so it wouldn't be surprising to see him receive the day off Thursday.