Imanaga agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract with the Rangers on Sunday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Imanaga accepted the one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer last offseason to stay with the Cubs for 2026, but he'll now continue his career in Texas after spending his first three big-league campaigns with Chicago. The 33-year-old lefty tossed a career-high 174.1 innings across 32 regular-season starts last season, posting a 3.77 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 174:37 K:BB. Imanaga's 35 home runs allowed in 2026 was second worst in MLB, but he'll now benefit from making half his starts at pitcher-friendly Globe Life Field.