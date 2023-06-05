Howard was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday.
Howard has been sidelined all season with a right lat strain but has been cleared to return following an impressive rehab assignment which saw him strike out seven and walk one over 3.2 hitless innings. The plan, it seems, is to use Howard as a reliever.
