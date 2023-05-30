Howard (lat) has been sent to Triple-A Round Rock to begin a rehab assignment.
Howard has been out all season with a right lat strain but has been throwing the ball well of late at the Rangers' spring training complex, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News. It's not clear whether the Rangers plan to use him as a starter or reliever.
More News
-
Rangers' Spencer Howard: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Rangers' Spencer Howard: Goes on 15-day IL•
-
Rangers' Spencer Howard: Dealing with arm fatigue•
-
Rangers' Spencer Howard: Reinstated, sent to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Spencer Howard: Goes five innings in rehab outing•
-
Rangers' Spencer Howard: Two starts into rehab•