Howard will not pitch Monday as hoped due to arm fatigue, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
The Rangers do not believe this to be a serious setback for the right-hander. Howard projects to open the 2023 season in the rotation at Triple-A Round Rock, although it's possible he could be look at as a bullpen arm. He'll need to get healthy first, though.
More News
-
Rangers' Spencer Howard: Reinstated, sent to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Spencer Howard: Goes five innings in rehab outing•
-
Rangers' Spencer Howard: Two starts into rehab•
-
Rangers' Spencer Howard: Will begin rehab Sunday•
-
Rangers' Spencer Howard: Scheduled for live BP•
-
Rangers' Spencer Howard: Out with shoulder injury•