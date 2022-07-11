Howard is scheduled to start Monday's home game against the Athletics, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Texas previously listed Howard as its starter for Tuesday, but rather than being moved back a day in the pitching schedule, he'll take the hill on five days' rest for the Rangers' first game of the week. He earned his second turn through the rotation after he covered four frames while allowing four earned runs on six hits and two walks in an extra-inning loss to the Orioles on July 5. He likely won't have a long leash for a starting role, however, so Howard may need to turn in a pair of decent showings during the upcoming week to ensure he sticks in the rotation after the All-Star break. Following Monday's outing, Howard lines up to start the Rangers' penultimate game of the first half Saturday versus the Mariners.