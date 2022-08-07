Howard (2-4) took the loss Sunday against the White Sox, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking three in 3.1 innings.

As the game progressed Howard struggled more as Chicago scored a run in the second, two in the third and three in the fourth. Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run blast in the third and, after AJ Pollock and Luis Robert hit consecutive doubles with one out in the fourth, Howard was removed. Howard stepped into Texas' rotation at the beginning of July and has allowed four runs or more in four of the seven starts since then. All in all as a starter, he has a 7.41 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 10 homers allowed in 34 innings. His next start will likely be next weekend against Seattle.