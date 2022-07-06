Howard allowed four runs on six hits and two walks over four innings during Tuesday's extra-inning loss at Baltimore. He had two strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

Howard was promoted Tuesday for his first big-league appearance since late April, but he generated only five swinging strikes on 68 pitches. The 25-year-old has a 10.97 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB across 10.2 innings this season, and he's not guaranteed to receive another turn through the rotation. However, should Howard receive another start, he tentatively lines up to pitch early next week versus the A's.