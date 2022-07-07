Texas manager Chris Woodward said Howard is expected to get another start after re-entering the Rangers' rotation Tuesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. "His stuff is good enough to get anybody out. It (was) his first start back so I figured there might be some inconsistency to it, and hopefully the next time out, he's better," Woodward said.

Howard gave up four runs over four innings against the Orioles on Tuesday. Other than the second inning, when he allowed all the runs to score, Howard made a positive impression on Woodward. The right-hander has pitched well in the minors, posting a 3.69 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 10 starts, but the results against MLB hitters has been the opposite (10.97 ERA, six HR in 10.2 IP). Having removed Taylor Hearn from the rotation, the Rangers are looking at Howard and Glenn Otto to take hold at the back end of the rotation.