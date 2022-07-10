Howard is scheduled to start Tuesday's home game against the Athletics.
Howard will earn a second turn through the rotation after he covered four frames while allowing four earned runs on six hits and two walks in an extra-inning loss to the Orioles on July 5. He likely won't have a long leash for a starting role, however, so Howard may need to turn in a pair of decent showings during the upcoming week to ensure he sticks in the rotation after the All-Star break. Following Tuesday's outing, Howard lines up to start the Rangers' final game of the first half July 17 versus the Mariners.
