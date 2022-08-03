Howard (2-3) allowed six runs on six hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out three over four-plus innings to take the loss versus the Orioles on Tuesday.

Most of the damage against Howard came in the third inning, with Jorge Mateo's three-run home run enough to send the Rangers starter to a loss. He's now allowed 11 homers in nine appearances this season. The right-hander has a 6.82 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 29:14 K:BB through 34.1 innings. With Jon Gray (oblique) out until at least September, Howard is likely to maintain a spot in the rotation. His next start is projected to be a home matchup against the White Sox this weekend.