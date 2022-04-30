Howard allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three over 1.2 innings in Friday's 6-3 loss to Atlanta.

Howard was expected to be the bulk-innings pitcher following game-opener Garrett Richards, but the right-hander ran into third-inning trouble. After fanning the side in the second on 23 pitches, Howard was the victim of a misplay by Adolis Garcia that resulted in an inside-the-park home run then loaded the bases before being pulled. He got his pitch count up to a season-high 51, but the Rangers were hoping for more than five outs. He lines up to start or appear in the series opener in Yankee Stadium next Friday.