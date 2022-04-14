Howard was placed on the 10-day injured list with a cracked finger nail/blister Thursday, retroactive to April 11.

Howard was scheduled to start Friday's game against the Angels, but he's dealing with a finger issue that will force him to miss time. Since the move was backdated, it's possible that he'll be able to return after missing just one turn through the rotation. The Rangers haven't yet indicated who will start Friday's matchup, but the team will likely rely heavily on its bullpen.