Howard (arm) was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.
Howard began experiencing right arm fatigue in early March and still needs to build back up into regular-season form. There's no exact timeframe for when he might be an option in Texas.
