Howard (2-2) allowed three hits and struck out five over five innings to earn the win Thursday over the Angels. He did not issue a walk.

Nathaniel Lowe's solo home run in the fourth inning was all the run support Howard and the Rangers needed to get the win. Considering the right-hander had surrendered 12 runs (11 earned), including four home runs, in his previous four outings, Thursday's effort was a massive success. He trimmed his ERA to 5.93 with a 1.58 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB across 30.1 innings in eight appearances (six starts). Howard's next outing is projected to be a home start versus the Orioles next week.