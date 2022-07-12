Howard (1-1) earned the win Monday over the Athletics. He allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and struck out one over five innings.

Howard got through three innings without trouble, then allowed an RBI single to Seth Brown in the fourth and a solo home run to Sheldon Neuse in the fifth. The Athletics rallied late against the Rangers' bullpen, but Brett Martin closed it out to earn Howard his first win in five appearances this year. Howard allowed four runs in four innings in his previous start, so this was a marked improvement for the right-hander. He still has an 8.04 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB through 15.2 innings, but with Dane Dunning (ankle) landing on the injured list, Howard should get an extended look in the rotation. He's lined up for a weekend home start versus the Mariners.