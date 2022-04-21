Howard (finger) will now start Sunday's game against the Athletics, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Howard was expected to return from the 10-day injured list for Friday's series opener in Oakland, but he'll be pushed back two days since Jon Gray (knee) is expected to require a trip to the IL. Glenn Otto will now start Friday, while Howard will get a few extra days of rest. Howard allowed six runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five in three innings during his season debut against the Blue Jays.

More News