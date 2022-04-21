Howard (finger) will now start Sunday's game against the Athletics, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Howard was expected to return from the 10-day injured list for Friday's series opener in Oakland, but he'll be pushed back two days since Jon Gray (knee) is expected to require a trip to the IL. Glenn Otto will now start Friday, while Howard will get a few extra days of rest. Howard allowed six runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five in three innings during his season debut against the Blue Jays.