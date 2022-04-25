Howard (0-1) took the loss after allowing two runs on two hits in two innings while striking out four as the Rangers fell 2-0 Sunday in Oakland.

Howard (finger) returned from the 10-day injured list and relieved opener Garrett Richards. The righty retired the side in order in the third but ran into trouble in the fourth, allowing a single and, later, a two-run home run to Stephen Piscotty. The appearance actually lowered the 25-year-old's career ERA as a Ranger to 10.59. That high number is partially due to having allowed 10 home runs in 26.1 career innings for Texas. After allowing only 11 home runs in 235 minor-league innings, Howard has allowed 18 homers in 79 innings in the majors.