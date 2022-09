Howard (shoulder) allowed six runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out one in a rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, the Rangers' official site reports.

Howard ran his pitch count to 68 in what was his second rehab outing. The right-hander also threw Sept. 7, allowing one run on five hits while striking out four over four innings. Howard is expected to make a third rehab start, likely Sept. 23.