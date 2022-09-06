Howard (shoulder) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Howard was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder impingement syndrome in early-August and hasn't pitched in a game since Aug. 7. No target return date is in place, though it doesn't seem the Rangers are in a hurry for the 26-year-old righty to return.
