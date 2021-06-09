Patton's contract was selected by the Rangers on Wednesday.
Patton served as a non-roster invitee this spring but began the season with Triple-A Round Rock. He made 11 appearances in the minors to begin the year and posted a 1.00 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB across 12 scoreless innings. Josh Sborz will likely be the favorite for save chances while Ian Kennedy (hamstring) is on the injured list, but Patton could be an option for late-game situations after he picked up four saves with the Triple-A club to begin the year.