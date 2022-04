Patton struck out three over two scoreless innings in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Angels.

Patton finished off the final two innings and had his third scoreless appearance in four outings. He was mentioned as a potential closer during spring training but left off the Opening Day roster. With the Rangers' bullpen sitting on a 5.30 ERA, Patton's 1.93 ERA is outperforming his mates, and he could evolve into a more important role.